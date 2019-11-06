Home
Terence MCDONALL

Terence MCDONALL Notice
TERENCE JOSEPH MCDONALL The relatives and friends of the late Terry McDonall Of the Mercy Nursing Home and formerly of Fitz Street, Singleton are respectfully invited to attend his funeral prayers to be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Singleton on Thursday 7 th November 2019 commencing at 10:30am. Dearly loved husband of Eon, and Brother to Nola Holz. Loved Brother-in-law to Brian, Helen and Jim and Alexander and a much loved Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au



Published in Singleton Argus on Nov. 6, 2019
