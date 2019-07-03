|
BLOCKLEY Russell Gordon Late of Casey Drive passed away 30th June 2019 aged 84 years Much loved husband of Christine, loving father of Sue and Victoria, father-in-law and grandfather to their families. Family and friends of Russell are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in All Saints Anglican Church Singleton, Friday 5th July 2019 commencing at 12.30pm followed by private cremation. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in Singleton Argus on July 3, 2019