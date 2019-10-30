|
Robert Della-Ca The relatives and friends of the late Robert Della-Ca Of Elizabeth Gates Nursing Home Singleton are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, High Street, Singleton on Friday 1st November 2019, commencing at 1:00pm. Dearly loved partner of Pam, adored father and father-in-law to Christopher, Luke and Kellie, Matthew and their families. Loved grandfather to Mav and cherished step father to Angie, Heidi and Sally. Following the service a Private Cremation will take place. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in Singleton Argus on Oct. 30, 2019