Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert DELLA-CA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert DELLA-CA

Robert DELLA-CA Notice
Robert Della-Ca The relatives and friends of the late Robert Della-Ca Of Elizabeth Gates Nursing Home Singleton are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, High Street, Singleton on Friday 1st November 2019, commencing at 1:00pm. Dearly loved partner of Pam, adored father and father-in-law to Christopher, Luke and Kellie, Matthew and their families. Loved grandfather to Mav and cherished step father to Angie, Heidi and Sally. Following the service a Private Cremation will take place. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au



logo
Published in Singleton Argus on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -