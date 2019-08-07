Home
Peter GARLAND

Peter GARLAND Notice
Garland Peter Edmond (Goobra) Late of Singleton passed away at Singleton Hospital 31st July 2019 aged 71 years Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Ann & John, Craig & Keryn, David & Vicki, Peta & Brandon, loved pop to their families, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the Garland families. Family and friends of Goobra are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held at the Singleton Showground, Bathurst Street, TOMORROW, Thursday 8th August 2019, commencing at 10.30am followed by private cremation. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



Published in Singleton Argus on Aug. 7, 2019
