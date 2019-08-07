|
JAMES (formerly Carr, née Jones) Maxine Passed away 31st July, 2019
Late of Singleton
Daughter of Ellen May Jones (nee McTaggart) (Dec'd) and Len Jones (Dec'd). Beloved mother of Kim, Wayne (Dec'd) and Paul Carr, and Jenelle James. Cherished Nana of Laura, Sarah, Ruth, Seamus, Alicia, Isabel and Hamish. Great grandmother of William and Rafferty Slater.
Family and friends are invited to gather in The Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba, Cnr Kerlew Street and Wine Country Drive, Nulkaba on Friday 9th August, 2019 at 12pm
to honour and celebrate Maxine's life.
Published in Singleton Argus on Aug. 7, 2019