More Obituaries for Maxine JAMES
Maxine JAMES

Maxine JAMES

Maxine JAMES Notice
JAMES (formerly Carr, née Jones) Maxine Passed away 31st July, 2019

Late of Singleton



Daughter of Ellen May Jones (nee McTaggart) (Dec'd) and Len Jones (Dec'd). Beloved mother of Kim, Wayne (Dec'd) and Paul Carr, and Jenelle James. Cherished Nana of Laura, Sarah, Ruth, Seamus, Alicia, Isabel and Hamish. Great grandmother of William and Rafferty Slater.



Family and friends are invited to gather in The Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba, Cnr Kerlew Street and Wine Country Drive, Nulkaba on Friday 9th August, 2019 at 12pm

to honour and celebrate Maxine's life.



logo
Published in Singleton Argus on Aug. 7, 2019
