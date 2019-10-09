Home
Matthew AINSWORTH

Matthew AINSWORTH Notice
AINSWORTH Matthew Frank Formerly of Singleton passed away 3rd October 2019 aged 65 years Dearly loved Husband of Margaret, loving Father and Father-in-law of Deanne and Dan Williams (Brisbane) and loving Poppy to Lily and Indiana. Family and friends of Matthew are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, High Street, Singleton, Tomorrow, Thursday 10th October 2019 commencing at 11.00am followed by private cremation. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



Published in Singleton Argus on Oct. 9, 2019
