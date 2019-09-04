|
|
|
BROOKER Margaret Mary Passed away at her home 28th August 2019 aged 83 years Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec), loving mother of Peter, Elizabeth, Barry and Julie, sister to John, Rosie (dec), Bobby and Molly. Family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be held in St Patricks Catholic Church, Singleton TODAY, Wednesday 4th September 2019 commencing at 11.00am followed by burial in the Queen Street Catholic Cemetery. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in Singleton Argus on Sept. 4, 2019