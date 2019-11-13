Home
Partridge Bros Funeral Directors
32 Kelso Street
Singleton, New South Wales 2330
6572 2917
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Col Fisher Park
Wilkinson Boulevard
Hunterview
The relatives and friends of the late LINDSAY GEORGE WALL Of Benjamin Circuit and formally of Dalwood Road, Branxton are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held in Col Fisher Park, Wilkinson Boulevard, Hunterview, Singleton commencing at 2pm on Monday 18th November, 2019. Following the service a private cremation will take place. At Lindsay's request please wear a Flannelette Shirt. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au



Published in Singleton Argus on Nov. 13, 2019
