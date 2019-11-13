|
The relatives and friends of the late LINDSAY GEORGE WALL Of Benjamin Circuit and formally of Dalwood Road, Branxton are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held in Col Fisher Park, Wilkinson Boulevard, Hunterview, Singleton commencing at 2pm on Monday 18th November, 2019. Following the service a private cremation will take place. At Lindsay's request please wear a Flannelette Shirt. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in Singleton Argus on Nov. 13, 2019