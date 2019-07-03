|
|
|
WAKE KEVIN PETER Aged 90 years of 'Glenreagh', Glendon Brook Passed away 28th June 2019 At Regis Gardens, Salamander Bay Dearly loved Husband of Leah, Loving Father and Father-in-law of Alison and Glen. Loved Par of Mitchell. Loved Brother, Cousin, Uncle and Friend. Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend PETER'S Funeral Service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, High Street Singleton on Thursday 4th July commencing at 10.30am followed by his burial at Sedgefield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvary Mater Newcastle may be made in Peter's name at the Service. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in Singleton Argus on July 3, 2019