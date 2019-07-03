Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin NOWLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin NOWLAN

Kevin NOWLAN Notice
The relatives and friends of the late KEVIN JOSEPH NOWLAN "PUD" Of Doyle Street and formerly of Bridgeman Road Singleton Are respectfully invited to attend his funeral prayers commencing in St Patrick's Catholic Church Singleton at 10:30am Tuesday 9th July 2019. Loved son of Percy and Drusie Nowlan and much-loved brother to Colin, Dorothy Pegler, Len, Errol, Edna Tierney (all dec), Ray and June Nowlan and a cherished uncle to their families. Following the funeral service, a burial in the Catholic Lawn Cemetery Sedgefield will take place. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au



logo
Published in Singleton Argus on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.