|
|
|
The relatives and friends of the late KEVIN JOSEPH NOWLAN "PUD" Of Doyle Street and formerly of Bridgeman Road Singleton Are respectfully invited to attend his funeral prayers commencing in St Patrick's Catholic Church Singleton at 10:30am Tuesday 9th July 2019. Loved son of Percy and Drusie Nowlan and much-loved brother to Colin, Dorothy Pegler, Len, Errol, Edna Tierney (all dec), Ray and June Nowlan and a cherished uncle to their families. Following the funeral service, a burial in the Catholic Lawn Cemetery Sedgefield will take place. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in Singleton Argus on July 3, 2019