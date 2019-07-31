Home
MORIARTY John William Gerard Late of Castlereagh Street, Singleton passed away in his home 26th July 2019 aged 78 years Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec), loving father, father-in-law and pa to Philip and Diane with Ben & Abbie, Justin and Lisa with William, Joseph & Meg, Kara and Mark with Harry, Alex & Liam. Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in St Patricks Catholic Church, Singleton, Friday 2nd August 2019 commencing at 1.00pm followed by private Cremation. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



Published in Singleton Argus on July 31, 2019
