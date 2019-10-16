|
|
Jake Patrick COLLINS 7.4.1996 - 15.10.2016 Our beautiful son/brother Until we meet again Those special memories of you Will always bring a smile, If only I could have you back for just a little while, Then we could sit and talk again, Just like we used to do, You always meant so very much and always will do too, The fact that you're no longer here Will always cause me pain But you're forever in my heart, Until we meet again. Love Mum, Charlie, Louise and Laura
Published in Singleton Argus on Oct. 16, 2019