RELF Gloria Irene Late of 'Trevallyn' Goorangoola Road, Greenlands passed away at John Hunter Hospital 10th October 2019 aged 88 years Dearly loved wife of Wal (dec), loving mother of Ann, mother-in-law to Peter, grandmother to Kimberley & Mat, Joshua & Kelsie, James & Steph, Matthew, Courtney and Kate, great grandmother to Samuel, Carter, Brayden, Lucah, Kaydence & Vinnic, a sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the Cooke and Relf families. Family and friends of Gloria are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, High Street Singleton, next Wednesday 23rd October 2019 commencing at 10.00am followed by private cremation. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in Singleton Argus on Oct. 16, 2019