|
|
|
The relatives and friends of the late EILEEN MARY BALL Of Stockton and formerly of Singleton Are respectfully invited to attend her funeral prayers commencing in St Patrick's Catholic Church Singleton. Dearly loved wife of Alf Ball (dec), beloved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and Stewart George, Gordon and Julie Ball, John (dec), adored and cherished nanna and ma of Ian and Cindy, Craig and Sunita, Leanne and Lachie, Mel and Nathan, Chris and Erin, Steven and their families, great grandma of 15 and great great grandnanna of 3, loved aunt, cousin and friend to many. For funeral particulars please contact Partridge Bros Singleton on 6572 2917. Following the funeral service a burial will take place in the Queen Street Cemetery Singleton. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in Singleton Argus on Oct. 16, 2019