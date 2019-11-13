Home
Cheryl NICHOLS

Cheryl NICHOLS Notice
NICHOLS Cheryl Joy Late of Acacia Circuit Hunterview passed away at her home 5th November 2019 aged 67 years Dearly loved wife of David, loving mother of David (jnr), Karen and Richard, mother-in-law and grandmother to their families. Family and friends of Cheryl are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, High St, Singleton, Friday 15th November 2019 commencing at 1pm followed by private cremation. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



Published in Singleton Argus on Nov. 13, 2019
