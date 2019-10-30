Home
Services
Chapmans Funerals
118 George Street
Singleton, New South Wales 2330
6572 1089
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian WALKER

Brian WALKER Notice
WALKER Brian Late of Sturt Avenue, Singleton passed away at his home 25th October 2019 aged 81 years Dearly loved husband of Fay, loving father of Susan, Linda and Denise, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather to their families. Family and friends of Brian are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in the Generate Church, Campbell Street, Singleton, TODAY, Wednesday 30th October 2019 commencing at 10.30am followed by private cremation. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in Singleton Argus on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -