WALKER Brian Late of Sturt Avenue, Singleton passed away at his home 25th October 2019 aged 81 years Dearly loved husband of Fay, loving father of Susan, Linda and Denise, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather to their families. Family and friends of Brian are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in the Generate Church, Campbell Street, Singleton, TODAY, Wednesday 30th October 2019 commencing at 10.30am followed by private cremation. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
