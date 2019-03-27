|
MERRICK Zelma Olive Late of Masonic Village Cessnock and formerly of Buchan Ave Singleton passed away 21st March 2019 aged 85 years Dearly loved mother of Christopher, a loved member of the Medhurst and Merrick families. Family and friends of Zelma are warmly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral to be held at the Anglican Lawn Cemetery, Sedgefield, Thursday 28th March commencing at 10.00am. Please meet at the Cemetery. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in Singleton Argus on Mar. 27, 2019
