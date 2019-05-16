Resources More Obituaries for Snedden ALLAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Snedden ALLAN

Notice Snedden Allan James Formerly of Dora Creek Aged 91 Passed away peacefully 7th May 2019 following a long struggle against illness Allan was the dearly loved husband of June for 67 years; the much beloved father and father-in-law of Shane, Angela and Chris; and a loving grandfather to Sarah, Adam, Ruby and Charlie. Allan joined the Army when he was a young man and was privileged to serve our country for a period of 28 years. An avid fisherman, his retirement years were spent on the water in search of the next big catch. We hope Allan is reunited with his beloved dog, Missy, and has landed a record catch. A private funeral service for close family was held for Allan on 10 May 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to remember Allan at Shane's home, 42 Lakeview Rd, Kilaben Bay on Saturday, 1 June 2019 from 2.30pm Published in Lakes Mail on May 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices