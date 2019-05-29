|
WAKE Robyn Joy Of "Benleigh" Whittingham passed away at Royal North Shore Hospital 23rd May 2019 aged 68 years Dearly loved wife of Max, loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother to Susie and Yoshi with May, Gavin and Sarah with Thomas and Andy Wake. Loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the Shearer and Wake families. Family and friends of Robyn are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Singleton, Friday 31st May 2019 commencing at 1.00pm followed by burial in the Sedgefield Lawn Cemetery. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in Singleton Argus on May 29, 2019
