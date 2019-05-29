Home
McGAVIN JOHN WILLIAM Aged 89 Years of Singleton late of 'Benhome' Beloved husband of ROS, adored father of SUSAN and STUART (dec). Loving Dada to ANDREW and CAMERON KNIGHT. A respected member of Singleton Rotary Club and Master Butcher. Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in celebration of John's Wonderful Life at All Saints Anglican Church, Singleton on TUESDAY, 4th June, 2019 at 1pm. John's family request no ties and to wear your favourite colours.



Published in Singleton Argus on May 29, 2019
