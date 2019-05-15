May BENNETT 15.12.1921 - 14.5.2015 They say memories are golden, well maybe that is true, We never wanted memorioes we only wanted you. A million times we needed you, a million times we've cried, If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, no one can ever fill, Among my thoughts and heartache one thing makes us glad, May you chose us to share with you the precious years we had, But since you left before us, one thing we ask of you, walk slowly down the heavenly road till we catch up to you. Always loved Norm, June, Joy, Ian and family







