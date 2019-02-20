|
Marie Lorraine RILEY "Ethel" 12.2.2008 I am home in Heaven dear ones, Oh so happy and so bright, There is perfect joy and beauty, in this everlasting light. All the pain and grief is over, Every restless tossing passed, I am now in peace forever, Softly home in heaven at last. You must not grieve so sorely For I love you dearly still There is work still waiting for you, So you must not idly stand, Do it now while life remains. Sadly missed but never forgotten Des, Wendy, Susanne and families Neville, Neil & families
Published in Singleton Argus on Feb. 20, 2019