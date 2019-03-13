|
|
|
PLAYER Margaret Late of Mercy Nursing Home formerly of Bulga & Stockton passed away 10th March 2019 aged 88 years Dearly loved wife of John, loving mother of Bruce, Allan (dec), John and Keith, mother-in-law, grand- mother and great grandmother to their families. Family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Mercy Nursing Home Chapel, commencing at 10.30am TODAY, Wednesday 13th March 2019. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in Singleton Argus on Mar. 13, 2019
