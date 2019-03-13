Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken STANDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken STANDING

Notice

Ken STANDING Notice
KEN STANDING The relatives and friends of the Late KEN STANDING "SILENT" of Glenridding Are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service commencing in St Patricks Catholic Church, Singleton at 11am Friday 15th March 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Margaret (Meg). Much loved Father, Father-in-Law, Grand- father, Great Grandfather, Brother, Brother-in- Law and Uncle. Following the funeral service a burial will take place at Reedy Creek Cemetery. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au



logo
Published in Singleton Argus on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.