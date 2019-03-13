|
|
|
KEN STANDING The relatives and friends of the Late KEN STANDING "SILENT" of Glenridding Are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service commencing in St Patricks Catholic Church, Singleton at 11am Friday 15th March 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Margaret (Meg). Much loved Father, Father-in-Law, Grand- father, Great Grandfather, Brother, Brother-in- Law and Uncle. Following the funeral service a burial will take place at Reedy Creek Cemetery. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in Singleton Argus on Mar. 13, 2019
