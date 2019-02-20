|
|
|
Kathryn Jane Partridge The relatives and friends of the Late Kathryn Jane Partridge Of Singleton are respectfully invited to attend her funeral prayers to be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Singleton on Friday 22nd February 2019. Commencing at 11am. Much loved daughter of Ron & Josie Rose (Dec). Dearly loved wife of Tony. Cherished sister, sister in law & dear friend to all. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in Singleton Argus on Feb. 20, 2019
