WAKE The relatives and friends of the late JUNE AILEEN WAKE Of Myall Creek Road, Glendonbrook Are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service commencing in All Saints Anglican Church, Singleton at 10:00am Monday 11th March 2019. Following the funeral service a private burial will take place. Much loved and adored wife to Bruce (dec), Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law to Larry and Michelle, Michele and Errol, Paul and Penny, Much loved Nan and Oma to her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren, Dearly loved Sister to Ron (dec), Norma (dec), Neville (dec), and cherished Sister-in-law to Peter and Leah. A dear aunt and friend. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in Singleton Argus on Mar. 6, 2019
