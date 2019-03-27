|
COX Florence Isobel (Flo) Late of Mercy Nursing Home passed away 20th March 2019 aged 95 years Dearly loved wife of Mervyn (dec) loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Mary (dec), Judith and Stuart, sister of Russell, Jean, Elva, Una (all dec) and Heather, aunt to their families. Family and friends of Flo are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St Andrews Uniting Church, Singleton, TODAY, Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by burial in the Uniting Section Sedgefield Cemetery. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in Singleton Argus on Mar. 27, 2019
