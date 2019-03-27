Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence COX

Notice

Florence COX Notice
COX Florence Isobel (Flo) Late of Mercy Nursing Home passed away 20th March 2019 aged 95 years Dearly loved wife of Mervyn (dec) loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Mary (dec), Judith and Stuart, sister of Russell, Jean, Elva, Una (all dec) and Heather, aunt to their families. Family and friends of Flo are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St Andrews Uniting Church, Singleton, TODAY, Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by burial in the Uniting Section Sedgefield Cemetery. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in Singleton Argus on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.