Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD SOUTAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD McKENZIE SOUTAR

Notice

DONALD McKENZIE SOUTAR Notice
SOUTAR DONALD McKENZIE 'DUCK'



Late of Valentine,

Formerly of Singleton

Passed away

18th May 2019

Aged 56 years



Dearly loved son of Muriel and Graham (dec'd). Much loved brother of Linda and brother-in-law of Gordon. Loving uncle of Kelsie and Chris, Temeka, and Bronnie. DONNY will also be sadly missed by the Hardy Family.



The Family and Friends of DONNY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) tomorrow Thursday 23rd May 2019, Service commencing at 3.00pm.



logo
Published in Singleton Argus on May 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.