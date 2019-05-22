|
SOUTAR DONALD McKENZIE 'DUCK'
Late of Valentine,
Formerly of Singleton
Passed away
18th May 2019
Aged 56 years
Dearly loved son of Muriel and Graham (dec'd). Much loved brother of Linda and brother-in-law of Gordon. Loving uncle of Kelsie and Chris, Temeka, and Bronnie. DONNY will also be sadly missed by the Hardy Family.
The Family and Friends of DONNY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) tomorrow Thursday 23rd May 2019, Service commencing at 3.00pm.
Published in Singleton Argus on May 22, 2019
