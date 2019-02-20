Home
David OLDKNOW


1949 - 2009 In Memoriam Condolences
David OLDKNOW In Memoriam
David Hurst OLDKNOW 22.8.49 - 18.2.2009 You'll never be forgotten, that simply cannot be. As long as I am living, I'll carry you with me, Safely tucked within my heart, your light will always shine. A glowing ember never stilled, throughout the end of time. No matter what the future brings, or what may lie ahead, I know that you will walk with me along the path I tread. So rest my angel, be at peace and let your soul fly free. One day I'll join your glorious flight, for all eternity. I love you Pa
Published in Singleton Argus on Feb. 20, 2019
