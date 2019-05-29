|
Sales Albert (Neil) Of Broke passed away at Singleton Hospital 26th May 2019 aged 73 years Dearly loved husband of Marie (dec), partner of Cecily, loved father of Gary, Julie and Tammy, father-in-law and grandfather to their families, brother, brother-in-law, uncle to the Sales and Sternbeck families. Family and friends of Neil are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Singleton next Monday 3rd June 2019 commencing at 10.30am followed by burial in the Broke Cemetery. By request no flowers, a donation may be left at the Church to aid Singleton Cancer Appeal. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in Singleton Argus on May 29, 2019
